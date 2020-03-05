Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella delays opening until October

Andrew Lloyd Webber's brand new musical Cinderella will delay its West End opening until October, it has been announced.

The show, which was due to open at the end of August, will now have its first preview at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on 9 October. Carrie Hope Fletcher will still star in the show.

Lloyd Webber said "The show will go on sale next week as planned, but in the current global circumstances the creative team and I feel that this later opening date is wise.

"Full scale pre-rehearsals of Cinderella will take place with our leading actors, as planned, throughout this month".

Tickets will still go on sale later this month for the brand new show, which has music and lyrics by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Emerald Fennell.