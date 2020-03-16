Arcola Theatre charity suspends all performances indefinitely in response to coronavirus

The Arcola Theatre has suspended all public performances until further notice, it was announced last night.

The charity has taken steps to avoid contributing to the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) by suspending all its performances for the foreseeable future. The venue was currently playing the final week of The Cutting Edge, with Gentlemen and Pipeline set to begin later this month.

The theatre and registered charity has commented on the decision: "The impact of COVID-19 is a critical threat to Arcola and to the livelihoods of all those who work in the arts. Most of Arcola's funding comes from people like you, coming to see our performances. Without these performances, the vast majority of our income is gone. But we do not believe that it is practical or responsible for us to stage shows while people's lives are at risk. We will be contacting affected ticket-holders shortly.

"We are determined to survive, to retain our dedicated team, and to get our shows back on track as soon as possible. So we need your help urgently. Arcola Theatre is a registered charity, and any donation – large or small – will ensure that our theatre stays thriving, long after this crisis is past."

Donate to the venue by clicking on the link here.