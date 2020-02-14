Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike London premiere full cast announced

The full cast for the London premiere Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike has been announced.

Joining Janie Dee, Rebecca Lacey and Michelle Asante in Christopher Durang's comedy will be Vincent Franklin, Charlie Maher and Lukwesa Mwamba. Walter Bobbie will direct the show, with set design by David Korins, costume design by Emily Rebholz, sound design and original music by Mark Bennett and casting by Gilly Poole.

The show will run at the Charing Cross Theatre from 21 March to 16 May, with a press night on 30 March. It headlines the first London Climate Change Festival, which is co-produced by Dee and showcases work from the arts, science and business industries to explore ways in which we can live in better harmony with our planet.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike centres around Vanya and his sister Sonia, who live a quiet life in the Pennsylvania farmhouse where they grew up until sister Masha returns unannounced with her boyfriend Spike.