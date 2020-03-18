101 Dalmations musical to open Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 2021 season

The previously announced 101 Dalmations musical has been delayed until 2021, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has revealed.

Initially scheduled to open this May, the show has now moved its performance dates to 15 May to 20 June 2021. The box office will be in contact directly with all ticketholders.

Dodie Smith's story is adapted by Zinnie Harris with music and lyrics by Douglas Hodge, and is directed by Timothy Sheader. It follows a couple who decide to house over 100 dogs, and a bloodthirsty neighbour (Cruella De Vil), who tries to steal the pets to make a new coat.

Puppetry is designed and directed by Toby Olié, with the creative team also including Katrina Lindsay (set and costume designer), Liam Steel (choreographer), Sarah Travis (musical supervisor and orchestrator), Howard Hudson (lighting designer), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound designer) and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting is by Jill Green, with children's casting by Verity Naughton. Casting for the 2021 show is to be announced.

The 2020 season will now open with Romeo and Juliet (27 June to 25 July), while the venue's production of Evita at the Barbican is still scheduled to run from late June.