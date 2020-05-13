Strictly Ballroom tour starring Kevin Clifton postponed by a year

The 2020 tour of the Strictly Ballroom musical has been postponed by a year.

Craig Revel Horwood will direct the new production, which will now open in Plymouth at the end of September 2021 with tour dates running through to July 2022.

All of the original venues will be visited, with the production stopping off at Portsmouth, Northampton, Sunderland, Norwich, Ipswich, York, Bradford, Cardiff, Guildford, Darlington, Peterborough, Salford, Llandudno, Southampton, Reading, Nottingham, Canterbury, Southend, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dublin, Derry, Wimbledon, Bournemouth, Hull, Wolverhampton, Bristol, Liverpool, Aylesbury, Sheffield, Newcastle, Bromley, Milton Keynes and Blackpool.

Based on the iconic award-winning Baz Luhrmann film of the same name, the show follows a young man, Scott, who wants to wow in the world of Australian Federation ballroom dancing. It features hit songs including "Love is in the Air", "Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps" and "Time After Time". The new tour will also feature songs by Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect.

Kevin Clifton will play Scott in the show, with further casting to be announced.

Ticket holders' seats will be exchanged automatically, with venues contacting those involved.