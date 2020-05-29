Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat moves West End run to 2021

The planned 2020 run of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been moved by exactly a year to 2021.

The piece will play a 10-week season at The London Palladium until 5 September, with all existing tickets moved to the same seats for next year – all times will remain the same.

Jac Yarrow will reprise the title role of Joseph and Jason Donovan will return to play Pharaoh, after they both performed in the musical last summer in a production that marked 50 years since the piece was first released as a concept album.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, who composed the numbers for the show and owns the venue, said that: "The team and I are working hard behind the scenes to get the world's most beloved theatre The London Palladium open and entertaining audiences this autumn. We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to find a safe route to provide access both backstage and front of house."

The 2019 run also starred Sheridan Smith as The Narrator, with direction by Laurence Connor, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Gareth Owen, hair, wig and makeup design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision by John Rigby, casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Joanne Hawes.

Further casting for 2021 is to be announced.

The show has run in the West End, Broadway and all over the world. Songs included in the piece are "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door To Me", "Jacob and Sons", "There's One More Angel In Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph". It tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers.