Grease tour announces rescheduled 2021 dates with Peter Andre

Grease has announced new touring dates for 2021, having been rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Peter Andre will return to the role of Teen Angel in the show after performing in 2019, while also taking on two new roles: Vince Fontaine and the Sergeant. Further casting is to be announced.

The new production is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Tom Marshall. It initially ran at Curve in Leicester over Christmas 2016. It is the first new production of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic musical in 25 years, with Jacobs and Casey's work turned into a hit film starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

The 2021 tour will begin at Theatre Royal Plymouth, running from 22 to 30 January, and will then play Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff from 1 to 6 February, Bristol Hippodrome from 8 to 13 February, Edinburgh Festival Theatre from 16 to 20 February, Norwich Theatre Royal from 22 to 27 February, Milton Keynes Theatre from 1 to 6 March, Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin from 16 to 27 March, The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford from 29 March to 3 April, Liverpool Empire from 5 to 10 April, Sheffield Lyceum from 12 to 17 April, Churchill Theatre, Bromley from 19 to 24 April, Stoke Regent Theatre from 3 to 8 May, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton from 11 to 15 May, Grand Opera House, Belfast from 18 to 22 May, Theatre Royal Nottingham from 24 to 29 May, Royal & Derngate Northampton from 31 May to 5 June, Palace Theatre Manchester from 7 to 19 June, The Orchard Theatre Dartford from 21 to 26 June, The Marlowe Canterbury from 28 June to 3 July, The Sands Centre, Carlisle from 6 to 10 July and The Alexandra, Birmingham from 12 to 17 July.

Andre is confirmed to perform at dates in Plymouth, Cardiff, Bristol, Milton Keynes, Dublin, Liverpool, Bromley, Southampton, Nottingham, Manchester, Dartford, Canterbury and Birmingham.

He said: "I was so thrilled to have been returning to Grease this year as I had the most wonderful time last year working with our incredible cast and creative team. Sadly, this year's tour had to be postponed due to COVID-19 but I'm overjoyed that we can return in 2021. Grease is joyous and will truly allow you to escape to a different time, with show-stopping dance routines and some of the most iconic songs of all time. It's a show about solidarity and it celebrates friendship. As the song goes, We Go Together!"