We Will Rock You UK and Ireland tour rescheduled with new dates added

The We Will Rock You UK and Ireland tour has been rescheduled while theatres are closed due to coronavirus.

The tour will now re-commence in early 2021, with many venues being visited on new dates with other locations being added.

The iconic rock musical will begin performances in Cardiff on 18 January 2021 (playing until 23 January), before visiting Milton Keynes (25 to 30 January), Southend (1 to 6 February), Stoke (8 to 13 February), Bristol (15 to 20 February), Wimbledon (22 to 27 February), Bournemouth (1 to 6 March), Ipswich (8 to 13 March), Bromley (15 to 20 March), York (22 to 27 March), Newcastle (29 March to 4 April), Cardiff (a second run from 5 to 10 April) Northampton (12 to 17 April), Peterborough (19 to 24 April), Norwich (26 April to 1 May), Reading (3 to 8 May), Liverpool (10 to 15 May), Birmingham (17 to 29 May) and Southsea (31 May to 5 June) – with more dates to follow.

Details of how to exchange tickets will be released by the production and its venues in the coming weeks.

The musical originally opened in 2002 at the Dominion Theatre in London and went on to become one of the longest-running musicals in West End history. A previous UK tour began in 2010 at the Palace Theatre in Manchester.

The musical features songs from Queen's back catalogue including "We Are The Champions", "Radio Ga Ga", "I Want To Break Free", "Somebody To Love", "Killer Queen", "Don't Stop Me Now", "Under Pressure", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Another One Bites The Dust" and "We Will Rock You".