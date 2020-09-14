The Last Five Years at Southwark Playhouse extends socially distanced run

The Last Five Years revival at Southwark Playhouse has extended its run by a further two weeks.

Returning to the five-star show will be Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch, who originally starred in the piece when it first ran at the south London venue in March 2020. The show's run was interrupted by the ongoing virus. Jonathan O'Boyle's revival of Jason Robert Brown's musical involves actor-musicians, accompanying one another as the piece progresses.

Brown's cult classic musical was first seen in 2001 and ran off-Broadway in 2002. It was turned into a film in 2014 starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. It follows a five-year relationship between two lovers – Jamie and Cathy – but is told in reverse chronological order for one of the pair.

The creative team will include choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt and sound designer Adam Fisher. Musical direction and orchestration are by George Dyer. The pair of performers will be accompanied by a four-piece band led by Dyer.