Hairspray UK and Ireland tour postpones 2020 tour dates

The 2020 dates of the upcoming tour of Hairspray have been postponed.

The tour – not associated with the West End production which is still scheduled to run from September – was originally meant to open in Leicester in August.

According to the show, "the planned autumn 2020 tour dates will be postponed to 2021. The beat won't be stopped and we cannot wait to bring Hairspray to a venue near you from early 2021!".

More information about new dates and casting is to follow, with ticketholders being contacted by their venues.

Featuring music and lyrics by the Academy Award-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, this production will be directed by Paul Kerryson and have choreography by Drew McOnie. The full creative team and cast are still to be announced.

Hairspray the Musical is based on the 1988 film by John Waters and starred Divine and Ricki Lake. It tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, a Baltimore schoolgirl in 1962 who is determined to follow her dreams and perform on national TV.