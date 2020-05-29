Hello, Dolly! in the West End starring Imelda Staunton postponed

The Imelda Staunton-led new production of Hello, Dolly! in the West End, directed by Dominic Cooke (Follies), has been postponed.

Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and Michael Stewart (42nd Street)'s musical is based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker, and first debuted on Broadway over 50 years ago.

It follows the socialite Dolly Levi who tries to find love for herself and everyone she knows, and includes numbers such as "Put On Your Sunday Clothes", "Ribbons Down My Back", "Before the Parade Passes By", "Elegance", "It Only Takes a Moment" and "Hello, Dolly!".

The show still plans to run, but with "new season details and all further information to be announced at a later date".

Cooke and Staunton will reunite following their production of Follies at the National Theatre in 2017. It was recently announced that Staunton will star in season five of The Crown.