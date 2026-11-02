Winners of the Great British Theatres Awards announced

The inaugural event took place in London this evening

Citizens Theatre in Glasgow has been named Great British Theatre 2026 at the inaugural Great British Theatres Awards, held to mark the 50th anniversary of Theatres Trust.

The venue also received the Great Renovation award, recognising a redevelopment that has preserved its Victorian auditorium while introducing new public spaces, creative facilities and improved accessibility.

The awards celebrate theatre buildings, organisations and individuals rather than productions and performances. Hosted at Central Hall Westminster by Marisha Wallace, the ceremony recognised venues and projects from across the UK following nearly 200 nominations.

London’s @sohoplace won the Great New Build award. The venue, which opened as the first purpose-built West End theatre in 50 years, was recognised for its design, accessibility and environmental credentials. Other winners included Sherborne Studio Theatre in Dorset, which received the Great Amateur Theatre award, and Claybody Theatre’s Dipping House in Stoke-on-Trent, which was named Great Found Space.

Eden Court in Inverness and Polka Theatre in London shared the Great Community Connection award. The National Theatre’s Natural Dye and Wellbeing Garden won Great Use of Space, while Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council received the Great Placemaking Partner award for its role in establishing Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot.

Chichester Festival Theatre was recognised with the Great Green Theatre award and Storyhouse in Chester was named Great Public Space. The Great British Theatres Shining Star award was shared by Leith Theatre Trust and Daniel Shrimpton, chair of York’s Joseph Rowntree Theatre.

The evening also saw actor Julie Hesmondhalgh receive the Great British Theatres Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by playwright James Graham. The award recognised her work supporting regional and community theatres, including campaigns connected to Oldham Coliseum and Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre and Theatre.