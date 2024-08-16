Podcasts

What are the greatest musical revivals?

We mull over the question in the latest WhatsOnStage Podcast episode

Alex Wood

16 August 2024

Jesus Christ Superstar, Company and Follies © Mark Senior, Brinkhoff-Moegenburg and Henry Hitchings
Finally, a reunion!

Managing editor Alex Wood and chief critic Sarah Crompton are back in the same room after many weeks apart to catch up on their latest theatre outings – with visits to the Almeida, Chichester Festival Theatre, the London Palladium, the Edinburgh Fringe and beyond.

Then, down to business: the duo pick their favourite musical revivals from across the years – with shows on UK stages over the last few decades all being given their moment in the spotlight.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.

Wood and Crompton host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

