What are the greatest musical revivals?

Finally, a reunion!

Managing editor Alex Wood and chief critic Sarah Crompton are back in the same room after many weeks apart to catch up on their latest theatre outings – with visits to the Almeida, Chichester Festival Theatre, the London Palladium, the Edinburgh Fringe and beyond.

Then, down to business: the duo pick their favourite musical revivals from across the years – with shows on UK stages over the last few decades all being given their moment in the spotlight.

