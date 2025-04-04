Smash stage musical releases Broadway photos

whatsonstage white
Robyn Hurder (Ivy Lynn) and the cast in Smash, © Matthew Murphy
Smash, a new Broadway musical inspired by the short-lived television show about the making of a Broadway musical is playing in New York!

Directed by Susan Stroman and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse, Smash stars Robyn Hurder as Ivy, Brooks Ashmanskas as Nigel, Krysta Rodriguez as Tracy, John Behlmann as Jerry, Kristine Nielsen as Susan, Caroline Bowman as Karen, Jacqueline B Arnold as Anita, Bella Coppola as Chloe, and Casey Garvin as Charlie, Nicholas Matos as Scott and Megan Kane as Holly.

The company also includes Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

An official opening night is set for 10 April at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.

Smash has a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It consists of material originally written for the television show, including “Let Me Be Your Star,” as well as new music written especially for this production. The book is by Rick Elice and Bob Martin.

The production has scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Brian Ronan, projection design by S Katy Tucker, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, and music supervision by Stephen Oremus.

The television show Smash, created by playwright Theresa Rebeck, followed the backstage goings-on during the making of a Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe. The stage iteration will feature similar plot elements but will depart significantly from the series.

Caroline Bowman (Karen) and the cast in Smash, © Matthew Murphy
Robyn Hurder (Ivy Lynn) and the cast in Smash, © Matthew Murphy
Robyn Hurder (Ivy Lynn) and Brooks Ashmanskas (Nigel) in Smash, © Paul Kolnik
Caroline Bowman (Karen) and the cast of Smash, © Matthew Murphy
Bella Coppola (Chloe) in Smash, © Matthew Murphy
) John Behlmann (Jerry), Krysta Rodriguez (Tracy), Jacqueline B. Arnold (Anita), Brooks Ashmanskas (Nigel), Robyn Hurder (Ivy Lynn), Caroline Bowman (Karen), Bella Coppola (Chloe), and Nicholas Matos (Scott) in Smash, © Matthew Murphy
Robyn Hurder (Ivy Lynn) and the cast of Smash, © Matthew Murphy
Nicholas Matos (Scott), Jacqueline B. Arnold (Anita), John Behlmann (Jerry), Krysta Rodriguez (Tracy), Bella Coppola (Chloe), Brooks Ashmanskas (Nigel), and Kristine Nielsen (Susan Proctor) in Smash, © Matthew Murphy
(left to right) Megan Kane (Holly), Brooks Ashmanskas (Nigel), Robyn Hurder (Ivy Lynn), Kristine Nielsen (Susan Proctor), Krysta Rodriguez (Tracy), and John Behlmann (Jerry) in Smash, © Matthew Murphy
Robyn Hurder (Ivy Lynn) in Smash, © Matthew Murphy
Robyn Hurder (Ivy Lynn), Caroline Bowman (Karen), and Bella Coppola (Chloe) in Smash, © Matthew Murphy
Krysta Rodriguez (Tracy) and John Behlmann (Jerry) in Smash, © Matthew Murphy
Robyn Hurder (Ivy Lynn) and the cast in Smash, © Paul Kolnik
Krysta Rodriguez (Tracy), Brooks Ashmanskas (Nigel), John Behlmann (Jerry), Nicholas Matos (Scott) and Jacqueline B. Arnold (Anita) in Smash, © Paul Kolnik
