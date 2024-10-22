Smash stage musical announces Broadway run and casting

Will you let them be your stars?

Smash, a new Broadway musical inspired by the short-lived television show about the making of a Broadway musical has announced New York plans.

Directed by Susan Stroman and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse, Smash will star Robyn Hurder as Ivy, Brooks Ashmanskas as Nigel, Krysta Rodriguez as Tracy, John Behlmann as Jerry, Kristine Nielsen as Susan, Caroline Bowman as Karen, Jacqueline B Arnold as Anita, Bella Coppola as Chloe, and Casey Garvin as Charlie.

It will begin performances on Tuesday 11 March at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Opening night is set for 10 April.

The company will include Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel, and Katie Webber. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Smash has a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, made up of material originally written for the television show, including “Let Me Be Your Star,” as well as new music written especially for this production. The book is by Rick Elice and Bob Martin.

The production will have scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Brian Ronan, projection design by S Katy Tucker, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, and music supervision by Stephen Oremus.

The television show Smash, created by playwright Theresa Rebeck, followed the backstage goings-on during the making of a Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe. The stage iteration will feature similar plot elements but will depart significantly from the series.