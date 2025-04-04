Full cast set for Intimate Apparel at the Donmar Warehouse

The Donmar Warehouse has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Lynn Nottage’s Intimate Apparel, which opens on 26 June 2025 following previews from 20 June.

Intimate Apparel is set in New York in 1905, following the life of Esther, a woman who creates exquisite lingerie for a range of women while dreaming of greater independence. Her ambitions are complicated by her emotional and romantic desires, which play out in the exchange of letters with a stranger.

This new production reunites Nottage, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, with director Lynette Linton, who has previously worked with the Donmar on Clyde’s and Sweat.

The production sees the previously announced Samira Wiley in the role of Esther, a seamstress in New York City. Joining her on stage are Nicola Hughes as Mrs Dickson, Claudia Jolly as Mrs Van Buren, Kadiff Kirwan as George, Faith Omole as Mayme, and Alex Waldmann as Mr Marks.

The production team features set and costume designer Alex Berry, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, and sound designer George Dennis. Shelley Maxwell serves as movement and intimacy director, while Cynthia de la Rosa is responsible for wigs, hair, and makeup. The composer is XANA, video designer is Gino Ricardo Green, casting directors Lotte Hines and Anna Cooper and voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder.