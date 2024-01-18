Watch Sandra Marvin, Louise Dearman and Rebecca Lock perform “World Take Me Back” from Hello, Dolly!

Take a first listen to three stars from The Wonderful Music and Lyrics of Jerry Herman concert in action!

Celebrating the legendary composer-lyricist, who passed away in December 2019, the Luminaire Orchestra will present a series of standards from the likes of Hello, Dolly!, Mack and Mabel, Mame, La Cage aux Folles, and Dear World, among others.

Starring in the show are Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Louise Dearman, Lily Kerhoas, Rebecca Lock, Sandra Marvin and Julian Ovenden. Michael Anderson, Ryan Gover, Emma Johnson, Christian Knight, Michael Lin, George Lyons, Alex Pinder, and Emily Ann Potter complete the line-up.

The concert will feature musical direction by Alex Parker (who accompanies below) and musical staging by Joanna Goodwin, while the orchestra will be led by Emily Davis.

Luminaire specialises in performing the original orchestrations of pieces from musicals, aiming to recreate the sound heard in the original productions.

The Wonderful Music and Lyrics of Jerry Herman will be held at 7pm on Sunday, 28 January 2024. Tickets are on sale via the Cadogan Hall website now.