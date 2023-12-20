Watch Ida Regan perform “Mad About the Boy” from Royal Exchange’s Brief Encounter

Exclusive: The Royal Exchange has released a brand-new music video to compliment its current revival of Brief Encounter, adapted from Noël Coward by Emma Rice.

The video, made with the support of Coward 125, features cast member Ida Regan with a rendition of Coward’s “Mad About the Boy” alongside musical director Matthew Malone on piano.

The new production, which marks the 50th anniversary since the playwright’s death, is directed by the Royal Exchange Theatre’s former artistic director Sarah Frankcom.

The piece features musical numbers drawn from Coward’s songbook, accompanied by live jazz on stage arranged by musical director, orchestrator and musical supervisor Malone. He is joined on the creative team by designer Rose Revitt, lighting designer Simeon Miller, sound designer Russ Ditchfield, movement director Sundeep Saini, casting director Hannah Miller and Birkbeck assistant director Amara Heyland.

Appearing in the cast are Hannah Azuonye (as Laura), Baker Mukasa (as Alec), Matthew Allen (as Bobbie, Bill and Johnnie), Georgia Frost (as Stanley, Bill and Johnnie), Richard Glaves (as Albert, Fred and Stephen Lynn), Christina Modestou (as Myrtle, Mary and a Kardomah waitress), and Regan (as Beryl, Hermione, Dolly, another Kardomah waitress and Margaret).

Brief Encounter runs at the Manchester venue through to 13 January 2024.