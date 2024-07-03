Vanya, starring Andrew Scott, to be added to National Theatre at Home

Vanya, the solo adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya starring Andrew Scott, will be added to the National Theatre at Home streaming service.

Simon Stephen’s version of the classic text opened last autumn at the Duke of York’s Theatre, directed by Sam Yates with design by Rosanna Vize. All four are credited as co-creators in the piece, while the creative team also includes lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Dan Balfour, video designer Jack Phelan, movement director Michela Meazza, costume designer Natalie Pryce, associate designer Blythe Brett and assistant director Francesca Hsieh.

The production won the Best Play Revival at the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, picking up the same nod at the Olivierss in April.

It will be added to the National’s streaming service worldwide on 12 September 2024. The piece saw Scott take on all the roles across a 105-minute runtime, and was heralded as “a revelation” by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton.

Scott was also nominated at the WhatsOnStage Awards for his turn in the show, having previously won the prize for Best Actor in a Play for Present Laughter in 2020. Watch the actor’s special message from the awards here:

You can see our coverage of the production’s opening night here: