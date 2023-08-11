Andrew Scott in rehearsals for Vanya – first look

Exclusive: Rehearsal shots have been released for the upcoming production of Vanya, starring Andrew Scott.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning actor, whose previous stage credits include Present Laughter and Sea Wall, is set to play all the roles in a solo version of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, adapted by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and simply titled Vanya.

The piece is directed by Sam Yates (The Phlebotomist).

The creative team also includes set designer Rosanna Vize, lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Dan Balfour, video designer Jack Phelan, movement director Michela Meazza, costume designer Natalie Pryce, associate designer Blythe Brett and assistant director Francesca Hsieh.

Vanya will run for an initial preview period at Richmond Theatre in south London from 28 August to 2 September, before a West End season at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 15 September until 21 October.

Tickets are on sale below.