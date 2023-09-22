Andrew Scott talks Vanya in the West End

Watch our exclusive post-show chats with the co-creators of Vanya!

Fresh off the back of premiering their five-star re-imagining of Vanya, Andrew Scott, Simon Stephens, Sam Yates and Rosanna Vize sat down with WhatsOnStage in the swanky National Portrait Gallery to discuss their radical take on Anton Chekhov’s famed play.

The show sees Scott take on all the roles in the piece across a 105-minute runtime, and was heralded as “a revelation” by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton.

Watch Scott, Stephens, Yates and Vize below:

During the production, which features an original score by Kelly Moran, Scott is understudied by Victoria Blunt. The creative team also includes lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Dan Balfour, video designer Jack Phelan, movement director Michela Meazza, costume designer Natalie Pryce, associate designer Blythe Brett and assistant director Francesca Hsieh.