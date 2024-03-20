Ushers: The Front of House Musical announces casting for the Other Palace run

The show was first seen a decade ago

Ushers: The Front of House Musical will celebrate its tenth anniversary with a new season at the Other Palace – and casting has now been revealed.

Penned by Yiannis Koutsakos (music and lyrics), James Oban (lyrics) and BBC comedy actor James Rottger (book), the show follows a motley group of front of house workers at a West End theatre, attempting to grapple with their various individual hiccups. It has direction by Max Reynolds, choreography by Adam Haigh and musical direction by Dean Austin.

The show will run from 10 April to 19 May 2024, with the cast set to include Cleve September (Hamilton, The Little Big Things), Danielle Rose (Six), Luke Bayer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Christopher Foley (Mamma Mia!), Daniel Page (Billy Elliot) and Bethany Amber Perrins (Something Rotten!).

Tickets are on sale now below.