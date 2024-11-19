Tammy Faye to close on Broadway next month

The show had its official opening night last week

The new musical Tammy Faye will close at the Palace Theatre on 8 December. It will have played 24 previews and 29 performances.

The show stars Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye Bakker, Christian Borle as Jim Bakker, and Michael Cerveris as Jerry Falwell, with Autumn Hurlbert as the Tammy Faye Bakker Alternate, Nick Bailey as Paul Crouch, Charl Brown as Steve Pieters, Mark Evans as Billy Graham, Allison Guinn as Jan Crouch, Ian Lassiter as Jimmy Swaggart/Ronald Reagan/Archbishop, Raymond J Lee as John Fletcher, Max Gordon Moore as Thomas S. Monson/Marvin Gorman, Alana Pollard as Jessica Hahn, and Andy Taylor as Pat Robertson/Ted Turner.

Rounding out the ensemble are Amanda Clement, Michael Di Liberto, Jonathan Duvelson, Lily Kaufmann, Denis Lambert, Elliott Mattox, Brittany Nicholas, Keven Quillon, Aveena Sawyer, Allysa Shorte, TJ Tapp, Daniel Torres, and Dana Wilton.

Tammy Faye has a score by legendary musicians Elton John (music) and Jake Shears (lyrics), a book by James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Rupert Goold.

The creative team also includes Tom Deering (orchestrations, arrangements, additional music), Mark Dickman (orchestrations), Bunny Christie (sets), Katrina Lindsay (costumes), Neil Austin (lighting), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound), and Finn Ross (video).