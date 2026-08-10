The Mousetrap announces further tour cast for 75th anniversary

A new director has also joined the classic whodunnit

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of Agatha Christie’s play The Mousetrap.

Kicking off in September as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations, this tour welcomes new director Hannah Chissick.

As previously revealed, Nicholas Bailey (EastEnders) and Susan Penhaligon (A Fine Romance) will star as Major Metcalf and Mrs Boyle respectively for the run.

Joining the two cast members are Emily Laing (One Life) as Mollie Ralston, Jack Hardwick (The Bodyguard) as Giles Ralston, Thomas Barrett (Summer Folk) as Christopher Wren, Clare Duffy (Pipe Dream) as Miss Casewell, James Peake (The Invisible Man) as Mr Paravicini and Alfie Richards (The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe) as Detective Sergeant Trotter.

The production, which opened in 1952 and holds the Guinness World Record for the longest theatrical run, continues its West End engagement at St Martin’s Theatre where it shows no sign of slowing down.

Denise Silvey is the casting director, joined on the creative team by lighting designer Nic Farman and resident director Myles Brown, for this new tour. The Mousetrap is produced by Brian Fenty.

The tour will run into 2027, with casting and creative team details to follow. Special anniversary plans for the 75th anniversary in London will be unveiled in due course.