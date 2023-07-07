Samantha Barks performs Frozen’s “Dangerous to Dream” as show extends run

The show has added a further two months to its season

A special music video and track have been released to mark the ten-year anniversary of Frozen’s film release, as well as the two-year anniversary of the show opening in the West End.

Performed by the original London Elsa Samantha Barks, the number, “Dangerous to Dream”, is one of the original tunes penned by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez for the stage adaptation of the blockbuster animated film. It was recorded at London’s Carlton House.

You can watch it below, as the West End production reveals it has now extended again through to March 2024.

Fresh casting for the show was revealed last week, with a new Anna and Kristoff set to join the production.

The track has music supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, audio engineering by Derik Lee and Oscar Zambrano, with conducting and musical direction by Adam Rowe.

Accompanying Barks are pianist Mark Etherington, keyboardist Carrie Grant, violinist Clare Taylor, cellist Rachael Laner, clarinettist Neil Crossley, flortist Mikey Davis, trumpeters Toby Coles and Martin Evans, french horn player Joe Ryan, trombonist Christopher Augustine, acoustic guitarist Huw Davies, double bassist Beth Symmons and drummer/percussionist Tim Goodyer.

Currently alongside Barks in the show are Emily Lane (Anna), Djavan van de Fliert (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Ashley Birchall and Mikayla Jade.

The ensemble includes Rhianne Alleyne, Jeremy Batt, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette Coleman, Laura Emmitt, Davide Fienauri, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt Gillett, Dominic Adam Griffin, Justin-Lee Jones, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Aoife Kenny, Jordan Livesey, Joshua Robinson, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Kerry Spark (King Agnarr), Caitlin Tipping, Rodney Vubya, Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates.