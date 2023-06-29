Frozen announces new West End cast

See who is heading for Arendelle this autumn!

A third cast has been announced for Frozen in the West End.

The stage adaptation of the much-loved Disney film (which is about to mark its tenth anniversary) has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and is directed by Michael Grandage.

It received seven WhatsOnStage Awards in 2022 – the most of any production – and four Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

From 27 September, Laura Dawkes will make her professional stage debut as Anna with Jammy Kasongo (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Kristoff. The duo will play alongside Samantha Barks (Elsa), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton) and, alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

Meet Dawkes and Kasongo in our video:

Continuing as part of the ensemble are Rhianne Alleyne, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Laura Emmitt, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt Gillett, Dominic Adam Griffin, Jordan Livesey, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Justin-Lee Jones, Aoife Kenny, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Caitlin Tipping, Anna Woodside, and Rodney Vubya.

They will be joined by Oliver Brenin, Ashley J Daniels (King Agnarr), Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (Bulda), George Hinson, Jonathan Milton, and Ed Wade.

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton, being described as “the most enormous fun.”

Frozen features choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.