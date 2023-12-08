Royal Variety Performance 2023 broadcast – first look

Hannah Waddingham, Samantha Barks and a whole plethora of Disney performances are involved

First look photos have been released for this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

Bradley Walsh hosted the event at the Royal Albert Hall late last month, which was headlined by global superstar Cher and will be broadcast on ITV on 17 December.

There was a special Disney medley to mark the studio’s 100th anniversary, featuring the casts of The Lion King, Frozen (including star Samantha Barks), Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty and the Beast.

West End shows taking part include new musical The Little Big Things, currently running at @sohoplace, as well as the hit revival of Crazy for You. Magic came courtesy of the cast of Derren Brown’s new show Unbelievable.

Beverley Knight joined the cast of Sister Act for a performance, while Hannah Waddingham also appeared, accompanied by the ENO chorus. Mel C, of Spice Girls fame, performed a tribute to theatre producer Bill Kenwright.