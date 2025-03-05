Productions starting performances in March 2025

There’s plenty to be enjoyed up and down the country!

Spring has officially sprung and while daffodils bloom – so does theatre across the UK!

Across the country, official openings taking place this month include the Cate Blanchett, Tom Burke and Emma Corrin-led The Seagull, Sheffield’s A Streetcar Named Desire, the West End premiere of Clueless, and Edward II at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre – so keep an eye out for the WhatsOnStage reviews!

If you fancy catching a production at the start of its run, there’s a lot to sink your teeth into – yes – a Dracula adaptation is included! It features alongside world premieres, bio-musical tours, and returning favourites.

The story follows Stacey, a California weather presenter, as she navigates a chaotic day in her routine of wildfire forecasts and personal crises, culminating in a discovery with unexpected consequences. Julia McDermott reprises her role from the show’s successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year, where it received a whopping five-star review from WhatsOnStage, with the write-up saying: “Forecasting the apocalypse has never been this entertaining.”

Plays at Soho Theatre from 5 March to 5 April

One of the many film-to-stage adaptations premiering this year is Cry-Baby, penned by Mark O’Donnell, Thomas Meehan, David Javerbaum and Adam Schlesinger. Based on the John Waters classic about a group of delinquents in 1950s Baltimore, it heads to the long-cherished east London Arcola Theatre this spring, directed by the venue’s artistic director Mehmet Ergen.

Plays at Arcola Theatre from 6 March to 12 April

It’s “Simply the Best” and now it’s setting off on its first-ever UK and Ireland tour! Chronicling the story of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner, the jukebox musical features all of her hits. The West End production continues, setting a mountain-high record as the longest-running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre.

Opening at Curve, Leicester on 6 March before touring

Wild Rose

Dawn Sievewright stars in the musical, photo by Matt Crockett and artwork by Louise Richardson

Jessie Buckley starred in the brilliant film Wild Rose in 2018, and it’s now being brought to the stage thanks to Nicole Taylor, with John Tiffany directing. The tale follows Rose-Lynn, a free-spirited woman dreaming of becoming a country singer in Nashville. The show will also feature a plethora of country music hits!

Plays at Edinburgh Lyceum from 6 March to 5 April

Fang-tastic news! This genre-bending, fast-paced Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors will receive its UK premiere. James Daly (reprising the role of Dracula from New York), Safeena Ladha, Dianne Pilkington, WhatsOnStage Award winner Charlie Stemp and Sebastien Torkia star in this 90-minute retelling of Bram Stoker’s iconic horror novel.

Plays at Menier Chocolate Factory from 8 March to 13 May

The multi-award-winning production has been one of the most successful new shows since the Covid lockdowns ended, providing some mammoth puppetry and whimsical storytelling for audiences. It now makes an eagerly anticipated transfer to the West End, playing within the wonderful confines of the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Plays at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, from 8 March 2025

James Graham‘s award-winning play is kicking off another season! Now adapted to include the drama from last summer’s UEFA EURO 2024, the piece follows Gareth Southgate’s multi-year vision for the England men’s football team. It’ll return to the National Theatre before heading over to Salford for its regional premiere. Additionally, the show is touring AND a TV show is in the works.

Plays at National’s Olivier Theatre from 10 March to 24 May

Kim’s Convenience

The stage adaptation of Ins Choi’s award-winning play went on to launch a successful TV series starring James Yi. Now, he’s back in the role and taking the show on tour, following several successful London runs.

Opening at Leeds Playhouse on 12 March before touring

North by Northwest

Emma Rice’s adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest will stop off at a number of venues on its way to London. The Wise Children production is based on Hitchcock’s 1959 film and follows Roger Thornhill, a man mistaken for a spy in the middle of a Cold War conspiracy.

Opening at Theatre Royal, York on 18 March before touring

Alfred Hitchcock Presents – The Musical

Alfred Hitchcock Presents… is one of those quintessential TV series of the last century, but probably not one you’d naturally assume would make a good musical. With an original score by Steven Lutvak and book by Jay Dyer, direction by John Doye, and a cast to die for, springtime in Bath is going to be a whole lot more intriguing than usual.

Plays at Theatre Royal Bath from 22 March to 12 April

The Robert Stigwood Organisation will usher this 18th century musical, set in Venetian high society, to the stage next spring. The writing team features Matthew Wilder (Mulan), who provides the music and lyrics, and Tim Luscombe (Easy Virtue), who penned the book. It is grounded in the historical phenomenon of castrati, which isn’t something you’d normally expect to find a show about.

Plays at Charing Cross Theatre from 24 March to 14 June