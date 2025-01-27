whatsonstage white
Full cast revealed for A Streetcar Named Desire revival in Sheffield

Performances begin at the Crucible Theatre in March

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| Sheffield |

27 January 2025

Actor headshots of Amara Okereke, Joanna Vanderham and Jake Dunn
Amara Okereke, Joanna Vanderham (© Ruth Crafer) and Jake Dunn, other headshots provided by the production uncredited

Sheffield Theatres has announced complete casting for its upcoming production of A Streetcar Named Desire at the Crucible Theatre.

The seminal play, written by Tennessee Williams, is set in the 1940s in New Orleans. It follows Blanche DuBois, a woman seeking refuge with her sister Stella. This revival will follow hot on the heels of the returning West End version, which opens next week.

As previously reported, Joanna Vanderham will play Blanche DuBois in director Josh Seymour’s revival. Joining her on stage will be Amara Okereke (as Stella) and Jake Dunn (as Stanley) alongside Bridgette Amofah (as Eunice), Lia Burge (as Neighbour/Flower Seller/Nurse), Nuhazet Diaz Cano (as Pablo), Tayla Kovacevic-Ebong (as Mitch), Jack Ofrecio (as Allan/Young Man/Doctor), and Dominic Rye (as Steve).

The creative team also includes designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Howard Harrison, sound designer and music arranger Alexandra Braithwaite (who also provides music arrangements), musical director Lauren Dyer, movement and intimacy director Chi-San Howard, casting director Christopher Worrall, associate designer Ceci Calf, assistant director Natalie Simone, dialect coach Aundrea Fudge, vocal coach Tess Dignan, and fight director Bethan Clark.

A Streetcar Named Desire runs from 1 to 29 March 2025, with a press performance scheduled for 6 March.

