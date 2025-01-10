Lead casting set for A Streetcar Named Desire revival in Sheffield

The show will open in March

Joanna Vanderham will play Blanche DuBois in a new production of A Streetcar Named Desire at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The seminal play, written by Tennessee Williams, is set in the 1940s in New Orleans. It follows Blanche DuBois, a woman seeking refuge with her sister Stella. This revival will follow hot on the heels of the returning West End version, which opens early next month.

Directed by Josh Seymour, the production runs from 1 to 29 March 2025, with a press performance scheduled for 6 March.

Further casting and the full creative team are yet to be announced.