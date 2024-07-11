Sheffield Theatres appoints Elizabeth Newman as new artistic director

Sheffield Theatres has appointed Elizabeth Newman as the company’s next artistic director, it has been revealed today.

From December 2024, Newman will succeed Robert Hastie (who is set depart this summer), with her first season from autumn 2025.

Newman commented: “I am absolutely thrilled to join Sheffield Theatres as their new artistic director. Collaborating with Tom Bird, Bookey Oshin, and the entire talented team in Sheffield is a dream come true, as I have long admired the incredible work being done at these amazing theatres. It is an immense honour to be entrusted to artistically lead the next chapter of this extraordinary organisation. My love for this vibrant city, rich with art, music, and a community of brilliant individuals, makes this opportunity even more special.

“Moving to Sheffield with my family in December fills me with excitement and anticipation. Sheffield is a cultural hub where creativity thrives and flourishes, and I am eager to contribute to the dynamic arts scene within which Sheffield Theatres sits. The theatres hold a significant place in the hearts of both the people that live in Sheffield and for everyone who visits the city. I’m excited to build upon these great legacies, creating unforgettable theatrical experiences for thousands of people every year as well as continuing to nurture and support the participants and artists involved in the theatres’ brilliant programmes year-round.

“I am deeply honoured and cannot wait to embark on this exciting journey.”

Newman has been serving as artistic director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre since 2018 and has helmed such acclaimed productions there as Faith Healer, Footloose, Sunshine On Leith, Shirley Valentine and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. During her tenure, she has also collaborated with other renowned companies, including National Theatre of Scotland, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, HOME Manchester and Capital Theatres.

Newman previously worked as artistic director of the Octagon Theatre Bolton and Shared Property Theatre Company, as well as acting artistic director of the Southwark Playhouse in London. She is also a designer and playwright.

Bird, chief executive for Sheffield Theatres, said: “I’m overjoyed to welcome Elizabeth to Sheffield Theatres. She moves from Scotland to South Yorkshire with a superb reputation for making big-hearted theatre work that has electrified audiences around the country. Elizabeth cares deeply for the communities in which she works and has a resolute focus on how theatres can serve and enthral their audiences. She is an inspirational leader who will write a new chapter in the extraordinary story of this city, while ensuring that Sheffield Theatres continues to be a byword for exceptional theatrical quality and fearless ambition. I can’t wait for her to get started.”