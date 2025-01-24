whatsonstage white
RSC releases photos of Edward II with Daniel Evans in rehearsals

Marlowe’s history play returns!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Stratford-upon-Avon |

24 January 2025

Eloka Ivo and Daniel Evans in rehearsals for Edward II, © Helen Murray
Get a first look inside the rehearsal room of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s upcoming production of Christopher Marlowe’s Edward II.

The title role will be played by the RSC’s co-artistic director Daniel Evans, who, after 14 years away from the stage, returns to acting in this revival. Joining him is Eloka Ivo will make his RSC debut in the role of Gaveston, Edward’s lover, reuniting with Evans after the latter directed the former in Black Superhero. 

Directed by Daniel Raggett, Edward II will be staged at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from 21 February to 5 April. It is the first RSC production of the play since 1990.

Ruta Gedmintas and company in rehearsals for Edward II, © Helen Murray
Eloka Ivo, Daniel Evans, and company in rehearsals for Richard II
Eloka Ivo, Daniel Evans, and company in rehearsals for Edward II, © Helen Murray
Eloka Ivo and Ruta Gedmintas in rehearsals for Edward II,
Joining Ivo in their RSC debuts are Ruta Gedmintas and Enzo Cilenti as Queen Isabella and Mortimer respectively. The cast also includes Jacob James Beswick (Lightborn), Michael Cusick (ensemble), Stavros Demetraki (Spencer), Emilio Doorgasingh (Pembroke), Amy Dunn (ensemble), Geoffrey Lumb (Warwick), Kwaku Mills (Baldock), Evan Milton (Lancaster), Christopher Patrick Nolan (Bishop of Coventry), Henry Pettigrew (Kent), Joseph Rowe (ensemble) and Neil Sheffield (ensemble).

Ruta Gedmintas and Daniel Evans in rehearsals for Edward II
Eloka Ivo and Daniel Evans in rehearsals for Edward II, © Helen Murray
Ruta Gedmintas and Enzo Cilenti in rehearsals for Edward II
The creative team includes Leslie Travers (set and costume designer), Tim Lutkin (lighting designer), Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly (composers), Tingying Dong (sound designer), Anthony and Kel Matsena (movement directors), Kev McCurdy (fight director) and Julia Horan (casting director).

Daniel Raggett and Daniel Evans in rehearsals for Edward II,
Eloka Ivo in rehearsals for Edward II,
Stavros Demetraki and Kwaku Mills in rehearsals for Edward II,
