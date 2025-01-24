RSC releases photos of Edward II with Daniel Evans in rehearsals

Get a first look inside the rehearsal room of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s upcoming production of Christopher Marlowe’s Edward II.

The title role will be played by the RSC’s co-artistic director Daniel Evans, who, after 14 years away from the stage, returns to acting in this revival. Joining him is Eloka Ivo will make his RSC debut in the role of Gaveston, Edward’s lover, reuniting with Evans after the latter directed the former in Black Superhero.

Directed by Daniel Raggett, Edward II will be staged at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from 21 February to 5 April. It is the first RSC production of the play since 1990.

Joining Ivo in their RSC debuts are Ruta Gedmintas and Enzo Cilenti as Queen Isabella and Mortimer respectively. The cast also includes Jacob James Beswick (Lightborn), Michael Cusick (ensemble), Stavros Demetraki (Spencer), Emilio Doorgasingh (Pembroke), Amy Dunn (ensemble), Geoffrey Lumb (Warwick), Kwaku Mills (Baldock), Evan Milton (Lancaster), Christopher Patrick Nolan (Bishop of Coventry), Henry Pettigrew (Kent), Joseph Rowe (ensemble) and Neil Sheffield (ensemble).

The creative team includes Leslie Travers (set and costume designer), Tim Lutkin (lighting designer), Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly (composers), Tingying Dong (sound designer), Anthony and Kel Matsena (movement directors), Kev McCurdy (fight director) and Julia Horan (casting director).