RSC announces complete Hamlet casting

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced the complete casting for its 2025 production of Hamlet, directed by Rupert Goold.

Luke Thallon takes on his first RSC role as Hamlet, while BAFTA Award-winner Jared Harris will return to the RSC as Claudius, with Olivier Award winners Nancy Carroll and Elliot Levey as Gertrude and Polonius respectively. Making her debut with the RSC, Nia Towle will play Ophelia.

RSC associate artist Anton Lesser will portray the Ghost and the First Player, with Kel Matsena and Lewis Shepherd joining the cast as Horatio and Laertes, respectively.

Also in the cast and revealed today are Chase Brown as Rosencrantz, Tadeo Martinez as Guildenstern, David Mara as Voltemand, Evan McCabe as Francisco, Jack Myers as Marcellus, Miranda Colchester as Second Player, James Sobol Kelly as Cornelius / Priest, Joe Usher as Barnardo / Fortinbras, Jessica Temple as Messenger / ensemble, Shailan Gohil as ensemble, Sophie McIntosh as ensemble, Ed Mitchell as ensemble,

Set design for Hamlet is by Es Devlin, with costumes by Evie Gurney, lighting by Jack Knowles, and sound by Adam Cork. Hannes Langolf oversees movement direction, and video design is by Akhila Krishnan. Charlotte Sutton is the casting director for the production.

The show will run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 8 February to 29 March 2025.