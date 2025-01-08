Full cast joining Daniel Evans in RSC’s Edward II revealed

Marlowe’s history play is revived at the RSC for the first time in 35 years

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced the casting for its upcoming production of Christopher Marlowe’s Edward II, which will be staged at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from 21 February to 5 April.

As already revealed, the role of Edward II will be played by the RSC’s co-artistic director Daniel Evans, who, after 14 years away from the stage, returns to acting in this production. Eloka Ivo will make his RSC debut in the role of Gaveston, Edward’s lover, reuniting with Evans after the latter directed the former in Black Superhero.

Joining Ivo in their RSC debuts are Ruta Gedmintas and Enzo Cilenti as Queen Isabella and Mortimer respectively. The cast also includes Jacob James Beswick (Lightborn), Michael Cusick (ensemble), Stavros Demetraki (Spencer), Emilio Doorgasingh (Pembroke), Amy Dunn (ensemble), Ruta Gedmintas (Isabella), Geoffrey Lumb (Warwick), Kwaku Mills (Baldock), Evan Milton (Lancaster), Christopher Patrick Nolan (Bishop of Coventry), Henry Pettigrew (Kent), Joseph Rowe (ensemble) and Neil Sheffield (ensemble).

Directed by Daniel Raggett, this marks the first RSC production of the play since 1990. Raggett said today: “I’m thrilled and deeply privileged to be working with this incredible cast on Edward II. This major Elizabethan drama hasn’t been seen at the RSC for over 30 years, and our production will breathe new life into it: honouring Marlowe’s razor-sharp writing whilst embodying everything that gives the original the propulsive energy of a thriller.

“A love story with a political edge – this 400 year old play has plenty to say about the supposedly liberal and progressive times in which we now live: when King Edward wants to rule alongside the man he loves, how much change can the establishment tolerate, and at what cost?”

The creative team includes Leslie Travers (set and costume designer), Tim Lutkin (lighting Designer), Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly (composers), Tingying Dong (sound designer), Anthony and Kel Matsena (movement directors), Kev McCurdy (fight director) and Julia Horan (casting director).