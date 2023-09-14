New production of Dear Evan Hansen to open in Australia

A brand-new adaptation of the award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is set to premiere in Australia next October.

Produced by Sydney Theatre Company and Michael Cassel Group, the show is set to put tickets on sale next month.

Dear Evan Hansen has words and music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and the piece tells the story of a teenager with social anxiety who spins an impromptu web of lies after the death of a classmate.

Having first premiered in Washington DC back in the summer of 2015, the show became an instant fan favourite, quickly steamrolling its way to New York City with its leading man Ben Platt. Following its Off-Broadway run, the musical opened at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre in the autumn of 2016 and went on to pick up a grand total of six Tony Awards (including ‘Best Musical’).

A West End transfer would follow in the autumn of 2019, which also took home the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Casting and further details about the Australian adaptation are to be confirmed.