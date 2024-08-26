Features

New musicals to see in autumn 2024

Take a look at what’s arriving in the coming months…

Tom Millward

A montage of images representing new musicals

As the summer slowly comes to an end and the leaves begin to fall, curtains across the nation will be rising for new musicals for the very first time this autumn. Here’s a selection of shows we’re all looking forward to:

Why Am I So Single?

Leesa Tulley and Jo Foster in a promotional image for Why Am I So Single?
Leesa Tulley and Jo Foster, © Matt Crockett

Six creators Lucy Moss and Toby Marlowe are bringing us their next “big fancy musical” Why Am I So Single?, with an imminent world premiere official opening night set for 12 September. What to do when you’re struggling to find a follow-up to a global phenomenon (whilst also being embroiled in romantic woes)? Decide to write a musical about that, of course! Can lightning strike twice with this semi-autobiographical offering? The wait will soon be over. Garrick Theatre in London, from 27 August 2024

NOW That’s What I Call A Musical

Sinitta and Nina Wadia in a promotional image for NOW That's What I Call A Musical
Sinitta and Nina Wadia, © Oliver Rosser

Director-choreographer Craig Revel Horwood is putting the world premiere cast of NOW That’s What I Call A Musical (led by Nina Wadia with Melissa Jacques or Sam Bailey) through their paces this month ahead of an impending debut. Inspired by the iconic NOW compilation albums, the show revolves around two schoolfriends in 1989 and their reunion 20 years later and features timeless hits from the likes of Whitney Houston, Wham!, Blondie, Tears For Fears and Spandau Ballet. There’ll also be guest appearances from popstars such as Sinitta, Sonia, Carol Decker, and Jay Osmond along the way! On tour from 6 September 2024

A Face in the Crowd

Ramin Karimloo and Anoushka Lucas in rehearsals for A Face in the Crowd
Ramin Karimloo and Anoushka Lucas in rehearsals for A Face in the Crowd, © Ellie Kurttz

The hotly anticipated world premiere musical A Face in the Crowd features a book by Sarah Ruhl and songs by Elvis Costello. Billed as a “cautionary tale about the dangers of celebrity, power, and politics” in which a local radio producer interviews an incarcerated drifter in his jail cell, the Young Vic’s outgoing artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah directs a stellar cast that includes Ramin Karimloo, Anoushka Lucas and Olly Dobson. Young Vic in London, 10 September to 9 November 2024

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist

Zizi Strallen, Renée Lamb and Millie O'Connell, headshots supplied by the production
Zizi Strallen, Renée Lamb and Millie O’Connell, headshots supplied by the production

Although the Marie Antoinette-infused pop musical has been staged in concert versions on tour and at the West End’s Lyric Theatre, Cake will finally be seen in a fully staged production in London this autumn. Telling a tale of scandal and retribution for the ill-fated French monarch (played by Zizi Strallen) after she meets commoner Jeanne (Renée Lamb), the cast also includes Millie O’Connell and a returning Travis Ross. The Other Palace in London, from 13 September to 10 November 2024

Becoming Nancy

Genevieve Nicole, Joseph Peacock, Rebecca Trehearn and Mathew Craig in a promotional image for Becoming Nancy
Genevieve Nicole, Joseph Peacock, Rebecca Trehearn and Mathew Craig, © Alexis Chabala

Director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell is going to have a busy time this autumn! Not only is he helming The Devil Wears Prada following its previous stint in Plymouth, but he’s also bringing passion project Becoming Nancy to the UK. Set in 1979, the piece follows David Starr, a brilliant sixth former with a penchant for pop idols like Blondie, Sting, and Kate Bush. It has music by Stiles and Drewe, who are always worth a listen! Birmingham Rep, from 2 October to 2 November 2024

Fly More Than You Fall

Fly More Than You Fall artwork
Fly More Than You Fall, artwork supplied by the production

Set for its UK premiere this autumn is Eric Holmes and Nat Zegree’s new musical Fly More Than You Fall, telling the story of Malia, a young girl whose life is upended when her mother is diagnosed with terminal cancer and yet finds solace in her writing. Holmes is known for his work on stagey TV series Smash, so we’re certainly keeping an eye on this one. Southwark Playhouse Elephant in London, from 18 October to 23 November 2024

SuperYou

SuperYou artwork
SuperYou, artwork provided by the production

Another show that has been experienced in a concert format – at New York’s Carnegie Hall and in London’s West End – is SuperYou. Lourds Lane’s rock-infused musical, which follows a comic book artist who discovers self-love and her own voice as her superheroine creations come to life, has now been reimagined as a completely sung-through production and is about to debut in Leicester. Curve Studio in Leicester, 22 October to 9 November 2024

Here & Now – The Steps Musical

Blake Patrick Anderson, Sharlene Hector, Rebecca Lock and Hiba Elchikhe
Blake Patrick Anderson, Sharlene Hector, Rebecca Lock and Hiba Elchikhe, © Matt Crockett

Steps songs? In a musical? What more would anyone need to hear in order to be salivating over the prospect of hearing some late ’90s/early ’00s bangers performed to a brand-new story – set inside a supermarket where all manner of romantic hijinks are afoot? How about a cast that includes Rebecca Lock, Hiba Elchikhe, Blake Patrick Anderson and Basement Jaxx lead vocalist Sharlene Hector?! It’d be a tragedy if this doesn’t tour across the nation and find a longer life! Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham, from 9 to 24 November 2024

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

The Lightning Thief artwork
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, artwork supplied by the production

Calling all demigods! The UK premiere of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is almost upon us. For those unfamiliar with Rick Riordan’s series of best-selling novels, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, think Harry Potter but infuse it with the famous gods and monsters of Greek mythology. Our young trio of heroes in this case include the son of Poseidon, the daughter of Athena and a satyr. The Other Palace in London, 23 November 2024 to 2 February 2025

