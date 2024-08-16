New musical Fly More Than You Fall to have UK premiere in London

Exclusive: The UK premiere of Fly More Than You Fall, a new musical with book and lyrics by Eric Holmes (Wild About You) and music and lyrics by Nat Zegree (Million Dollar Quartet), will take place this autumn.

The show tells the story of Malia, a young girl whose life is upended when her mother is diagnosed with terminal cancer. As Malia copes with the emotional challenges that follow, she finds strength and solace in her writing.

Directed by Christian Durham, it will run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 18 October to 23 November. The cast for Fly More Than You Fall will be announced soon.

Holmes, known for his work on TV series such as The Good Fight and Smash, said today: “We created the show because we needed the show. Nat and I had been wanting to write about our experiences of losing our parents at a very young age. Anyone who’s lost someone knows that with grief, there’s no time limit. It’s not three months and you’re out. You’re grieving the loss of a parent or any loved one for the rest of your life.”

The production’s creative team includes associate director Georgie Rankcom, movement director Heather Douglas, with orchestrations and arrangements by Daniel Edmonds. Pearson Casting CDG is handling casting, with Marc David Levine serving as the lead producer. Levine is known for his work on award-winning productions such as Hadestown and Company.

Tickets for Fly More Than You Fall at Southwark Playhouse Elephant are available now.