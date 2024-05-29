Exclusive: Muriel’s Wedding musical to have UK premiere next spring

Leicester’s Curve has announced the UK premiere of Muriel’s Wedding The Musical.

The Made at Curve production, a collaboration between the venue and Global Creatures in association with Sydney Theatre Company, is based on the beloved 1994 film of the same name.

The musical celebrated its world premiere in 2017 in Sydney, winning numerous awards including five Helpmann Awards and seven Sydney Theatre Awards. The story follows Muriel, who dreams of the perfect wedding but is stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit. She moves to Sydney, finds unexpected success, and discovers the importance of being true to oneself.

The musical features a book by the film’s writer and director PJ Hogan, with music and lyrics by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall, as well as additional songs by ABBA’s Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson.

It is directed by Simon Phillips and choreographed by Andrew Hallsworth, with Phillips saying today: “I’m thrilled that the team at Leicester Curve have embraced Muriel Heslop with the same open heart as the rest of the world. Muriel’s misguided aspiration has never been funnier or on-the-moneyer, and now that it’s not just ABBA doing the singing, but the whole of Porpoise Spit, Sydney, and even the Olympic swimming team, her self-made journey to stardom has double the decibels. Curve has an enviable track record delivering exciting new musicals, and it’s a privilege to be adding Muriel to their list.”

Curve’s chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster added: “We’re euphoric Muriel is leaving Porpoise Spit and coming to Leicester! We are looking forward to welcoming acclaimed Australian director Simon Phillips and his phenomenal team to Curve to create the UK premiere of this iconic film on stage, in this all-singing and all-dancing celebration of finding the courage to be your authentic self. It’s equally thrilling writer PJ Hogan has adapted his screenplay for the stage and this production, alongside the ABBA hits from the film, includes original music by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall.

“Grab your Tim Tams and book your seats to RSVP for the wedding of the year at Curve in 2025!”

Tickets for Muriel’s Wedding The Musical will be available for purchase with various pre-sale opportunities for Curve members from Thursday, 6 June, with general sale beginning on Friday, 14 June.

The show will run from 10 April to 10 May 2025.

You can read our exclusive interview with Phillips and Hallsworth here.