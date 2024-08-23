Theatre News

Cake musical announces complete casting for London run

Let them eat Cake!

Alex Wood

| London |

23 August 2024

Zizi Strallen, Renée Lamb and Millie O'Connell, © headshots supplied by the production
Full casting has been announced for Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist, set to run at The Other Palace from 13 September to 10 November 2024.

As already confirmed, the cast will feature Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins, Strictly Ballroom) as Marie Antoinette and Renée Lamb (Be More Chill, Six) as Jeanne.

Joining them are Millie O’Connell (Six, The Cher Show) as Nicole and Travis Ross, who reprises his role as the Cardinal from the 2023 UK tour of Cake. The ensemble includes Lila Eccles (Cinderella), Tarik Frimpong (The Drifters Girl), Sunny Lee (Hillsong Carols), Zara MacIntosh (& Juliet), Emma Robotham-Hunt (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), and Manu Sarswat (London stage debut).

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist combines a multi-genre pop score with 18th century France to tell the story of Marie Antoinette, whose reign was marked by scandal and intrigue. The musical, which was originally commissioned by Paul Taylor-Mills, features a book by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Tasha Taylor Johnson, with music and lyrics by Jack McManus and Tasha Taylor-Johnson.

The production is directed by Bronagh Lagan, with additional choreography by Christopher Tendai, based on the original staging by Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie. The transfer follows a try-out performances at The Lyric Theatre last year (overseen by McOnie). The creative team includes set and costume design by Sami Fendall, lighting design by Joshie Harriette, and casting by Will Burton.

To mark the birth year of Marie Antoinette, all tickets for the first two performances on 13 and 14 September will be priced at £17.55.

