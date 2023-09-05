Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist confirms full West End cast

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist is heading to the West End next month – and full casting has now been confirmed.

The brand-new musical, come gig, come ballet, will play for one week only at the Lyric Theatre. Reprising their roles from the touring production from earlier this year will be Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as Marie Antoinette, and Renée Lamb (SIX) as Jeanne.

Joining them will be Kandaka Moore (Sylvia) as Nicole and Roger Dipper (A Christmas Carol) as Cardinal. The ensemble is comprised of Ope Sowande (Moulin Rouge!) and Elizabeth Fullalove (Starlight Express), also as “Jewellers”, with Travis Kerry (Hamilton) as Dance Captain and Jane Albertsen (Hamilton).

The piece tells the tale of an unusual incident during Antoinette’s reign, blighted with gossip and scandal, and one pitted against the backdrop of imminent revolution. It features a book by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Tasha Taylor-Johnson, and a score by Jack McManus and Taylor-Johnson, with direction and choreography by Drew McOnie. Set and costume design is by Sami Fendall, lighting design is by Joshie Harriette and sound design is by Andy Sharman. Casting is by Will Burton.

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist will run at the West End’s Lyric Theatre from 20 to 24 September 2023. Tickets are on sale below.

