Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist in the West End – first look

Exclusive: Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist has landed in the West End and new production shots have been released.

The brand-new musical, come gig, come ballet, has taken residence at London’s Lyric Theatre for one week only. The piece tells the tale of an unusual incident during Antoinette’s reign, blighted with gossip and scandal, and one pitted against the backdrop of imminent revolution.

It features a book by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and Tasha Taylor-Johnson, and a score by Jack McManus and Taylor-Johnson, with direction and choreography by Drew McOnie. Set and costume design is by Sami Fendall, lighting design is by Joshie Harriette and sound design is by Andy Sharman. Casting is by Will Burton.

Reprising their roles from the touring production from earlier this year are Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as Marie Antoinette, and Renée Lamb (SIX) as Jeanne.

Joining them on stage are Kandaka Moore (Sylvia) as Nicole and Roger Dipper (A Christmas Carol) as Cardinal. The ensemble is comprised of Ope Sowande (Moulin Rouge!) and Elizabeth Fullalove (Starlight Express), also as “Jewellers”, with Travis Kerry (Hamilton) as Dance Captain and Jane Albertsen (Hamilton).

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist continues at the West End’s Lyric Theatre until 24 September 2023, with tickets on sale below.