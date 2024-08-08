Full cast announced for NOW That’s What I Call A Musical tour

The full cast has been announced for the world premiere of NOW That’s What I Call A Musical, a new British musical written by comedian Pippa Evans and directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood.

NOW That’s What I Call A Musical celebrates 40 years of the iconic NOW That’s What I Call Music compilations, which have sold an estimated 200 million copies worldwide. It is set in Birmingham, 1989, where school friends Gemma and April plan their lives based on Number One Magazine quizzes and dream of meeting Rick Astley. The story then shifts to Birmingham, 2009, for their school reunion.

The production will begin performances on 6 September 2024 at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre before embarking on a major UK and Ireland tour.

Joining the company are Kieran Cooper, known for Strictly Ballroom (UK tour), as Younger Tim, Christopher Glover, from The Kite Runner (2024 Ireland UK Tour), as Dad, Chris Grahamson, who played Phil Spector in TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, as Tim, Maia Hawkins, seen as Cassie in A Chorus Line at Doreen Bird College, as Younger April, Lauren Hendricks, from Much Ado About Nothing at the East London Shakespeare Festival, as Ms Dorian, Shakil Hussain, known for Frankie Goes to Bollywood (UK tour), as Frank, Nikita Johal, who played Wendla in Spring Awakening at Hope Mill Theatre, as Younger Gemma, Luke Latchman, seen in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, as Younger Frank, Matthew Mori, in his professional debut, as Younger Steve, Phil Sealey, known for Tony! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] (UK tour), as Steve, Callum Tempest, from Miss Saigon at Sheffield Crucible, as Barney and Poppy Tierney, seen in Cabaret at Lido 2 Paris as Mum.

The ensemble is completed by Emily Barnett-Salter, known for Annie (UK tour), Molly Cheesley, from Emma (UK tour), Lizzy Ives, making her professional debut, Stefanos Petri, also making his professional debut and Martha Pothen, seen in Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse.

Previously announced cast members include Nina Wadia as Gemma, Melissa Jacques as April from 6 September 2024 (Aylesbury) up to and including 7 December 2024 (Brighton), and Sam Bailey, who will take over the role from 14 January 2025 (Southampton) to 12 April 2025 (Wimbledon). The production will feature special guest stars performing songs that made them NOW icons, including Sinitta in Aylesbury, Sheffield, Canterbury, Nottingham, Norwich, Dublin, Hull, and York, Sonia in Newcastle, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Brighton, Southampton, Southend, Bristol, Liverpool, Wimbledon, and Birmingham, Carol Decker in Truro, Belfast, Woking, and Oxford and Jay Osmond in Bradford. Patrons are advised to check local websites for further details.

The creative team includes set and costume design by Tom Rogers and Toots Butcher, musical supervision, orchestrations, and vocal arrangements by Mark Crossland, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, wigs and hair design by Sam Cox, associate direction by Guy Woolf, associate choreography by Aaron Renfree, associate sound design by Ollie Durrant, casting by Annelie Powell, and production management by Setting Line.

Tickets for select tour stops are available below.