New 1984 stage adaptation to embark on UK tour

A new adaptation of George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 is heading to the stage.

Written by Ryan Craig (The Holy Rosenbergs, Our Class) and directed by Lindsay Posner (Noises Off, A View From The Bridge), the piece will debut at Theatre Royal Bath from 20 to 28 September 2024, before embarking on a UK tour (with dates and venues still to be announced).

1984 was originally published in 1949 and has been described as “one of the most chillingly prescient novels of the last century”. It imagines a world, suffering under the influence of mass surveillance and totalitarianism ruled by a dictatorial leader (or symbol) known as Big Brother.

Craig’s other notable credits include Charlotte and Theodore, The Glass Room and Filthy Business.

Casting and additional creative team information will be revealed in due course.