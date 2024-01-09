Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott and Tom Hardy to star in 1984 audio drama

Muse’s Matthew Bellamy and composer Ilan Eshkeri will pen the score for the film

A new audio drama version of George Orwell’s 1984 is being produced by Audible.

Penned by Joe White, the new adaptation of the dystopian, sci-fi novel is set to star Andrew Garfield (Angels in America) as Winston with Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) as Julia. Fleabag’s Andrew Scott takes on the role of O’Brien, with Inception’s Tom Hardy as Big Brother.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, also in the cast are Romesh Ranganathan as Parsons, Natasia Demetriou as Mrs Parsons, Chukwudi Iwuji as Charrington, Francesca Mills as Syme, Katie Leung as Ling, and Alex Lawther as Ampleforth. Destiny Ekaragha directs.

Muse’s Matthew Bellamy and composer Ilan Eshkeri supply the soundtrack for the piece, which will be performed by a 60-piece orchestra at Abbey Road studio.

It will be released on 4 April 2024, 40 years after Winston’s first entry in his diary in the novel.

Erivo will be seen on the big screen at the end of the year in the first part of the movie adaptation of Wicked, while Scott’s Vanya will be shown in cinemas next month.