Mean Girls musical movie announces soundtrack plans and featured numbers

As you can expect, any film comes with a degree of adaptation

The Mean Girls musical movie has confirmed which numbers have successfully made it from stage to screen.

The new flick – which is based on the Broadway show, which is based on the cult classic movie, which is based on a novel – will be released in the UK on 17 January 2024.

Angourie Rice (Spiderman: Far From Home) will play Cady, with Auli’i Cravalho (Moana in Moana) as Janice, and Jaquel Spivey (leading star in A Strange Loop on Broadway) as Damian. Returning from the original film will be Tina Fey (Ms Norbury) and Tim Meadows (Principal Duval).

A new, final trailer was released today:

Renée Rapp, who played the role of Regina George on Broadway, will now play the role on screen. Joining them are Avantika (Senior Year) as Karen, with Bebe Wood (Love, Victor) as Gretchen – rounding out the famous trio of “Plastics”.

Also cast is Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty), playing love interest Aaron, alongside Jenna Fischer (The Office), set to play Cady’s Mom Mrs Heron, while Busy Philips (White Chicks) will play Regina’s Mom Mrs George.

Numbers set to feature in the film are as follows:

“A Cautionary Tale” – Aulili Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey “What Ifs” – Angourie Rice “Meet The Plastics” – Reneé Ropp “Stupid With Love” – Angourie Rice and the cast of Mean Girls “Apex Predator” Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey “What’s Wrong With Me?” Bebe Wood “Sexy” – Avantika “Someone Gets Hurt” – Reneé Rapp “Revenge Party” – Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Angourie Rice, Tim Meadows and the cast of Mean Girls “World Burn” – Reneé Rapp and the cast of Mean Girls “I’d Rather Be Me” – Auli’i Cravalho and the cast of Mean Girls “I See Stars” – Angourie Rice and the cast of Mean Girls “Not My Fault” – Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion

The film’s soundtrack is being released next Friday, 12 January 2024.

Numbers seemingly excised from the film include “It Roars”, “Where Do You Belong”, “Fearless”, “Stop”, “Whose House Is This?”, “More Is Better” and “Do This Thing”.

For UK fans of the show who may want to see all its stage numbers in full, the production will have its opening in June 2024 at the Savoy Theatre, with tickets on sale now.

Fey also mentioned in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the team had to convince Paramount Pictures that a new film would be a good idea, emphasising the difference in form and tone. Rice understood that, ultimately, there will be a lot of Broadway enthusiasts keenly anticipating the film’s take: “Musical theatre fans are so dedicated and passionate – in a way that is frightening – I am a huge musicals fan myself, so I know there’s a big responsibility.”

Also involved is Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men). Directorial team Arturo Perez Jr and Samantha Jayne are the new movie’s directors. Mean Girls marks the pair’s first full-length feature, though they’ve done a whole wad of exciting material across the film, music video and television space, including the much-lauded Quarter Life Poetry.

The film is overseen by producers Paramount Players alongside Lorne Michaels and Fey. Fey has penned the script, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Kyle Hanagami choreographs.