La Cage Aux Folles revival – first look at rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for the upcoming revival of La Cage aux Folles at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

Opening in previews later this month in central London, the cast includes Carl Mullaney (Albin) and Billy Carter (Georges), alongside Ben Culleton (Jean-Michel), Julie Jupp (Marie Dindon), Shakeel Kimotho (Jacob), Debbie Kurup (Jacqueline), John Owen-Jones (Edward Dindon) and Sophie Pourret (Anne).

Completing the cast are Jak Allen-Anderson (Hanna), Craig Armstrong (Cagelle), Tom Bales (Cagelle), Taylor Bradshaw (Cagelle), Daniele Coombe (Mme. Renaud), Jordan Lee Davies (Chantal), Nicole Deon (Ensemble), Lewis Easter (Cagelle/Swing/Dance Captain), Harvey Ebbage (Cagelle), Emma Johnson (Ensemble/Swing), George Lynham (Cagelle), JP McCue (Cagelle), Rishard-Kyro Nelson (Cagelle/Swing), Alexandra Waite-Roberts (Ensemble) and Hemi Yeroham (Francis).

The piece has a book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. It is based on the play by Jean Poiret, and includes the classic songs “I Am What I Am” and “The Best of Times”. The new production is to be directed by Timothy Sheader.

Completing the creative team are Thyrza Abrahams (associate director), Amy Ball (casting director), Arthur Carrington (associate casting director), Guy Common (make-up designer), Ryan Dawson Laight (costume designer), James Hassett (associate sound designer), Howard Hudson (lighting designer), Nick Lidster (sound designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (season associate – intimacy support), Stephen Mear (choreographer), Ebony Molina (associate choreographer), Janis Price (voice and text director), Colin Richmond (set designer), Tom Slade (assistant musical director), Ben van Tienen (musical director) and Jennifer Whyte (musical supervisor).