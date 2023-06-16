Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre reveals complete cast of La Cage aux Folles

Carl Mullaney, Billy Carter, Debbie Kurup, John Owen-Jones and more are set to star

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for its eagerly anticipated revival of La Cage aux Folles.

Under the helm of artistic director Tim Sheader, the musical features a book by Harvey Fierstein, a score by Jerry Herman (including classics such as “I Am What I Am” and “The Best of Times”), and is based on the play by Jean Poiret. It follows a gay couple whose son is about to marry a woman with ultra-conservative parents.

Leading the cast will be Carl Mullaney (Chicago/Les Misérables) as Albin and Billy Carter (A Moon For The Misbegotten) as Georges, alongside Ben Culleton (as Jean-Michel), Julie Jupp (as Marie Dindon), Shakeel Kimotho (as Jacob), Debbie Kurup (as Jacqueline), John Owen-Jones (as Edward Dindon) and Sophie Pourret (as Anne).

The company is completed by Jak Allen-Anderson (as Hanna), Craig Armstrong (as Cagelle), Tom Bales (as Cagelle), Taylor Bradshaw (as Cagelle), Daniele Coombe (as Mme. Renaud), Jordan Lee Davies (as Chantal), Nicole Deon (as Ensemble), Lewis Easter (as Cagelle/Swing/Dance Captain), Harvey Ebbage (as Cagelle), Emma Johnson (as Ensemble/Swing), George Lynham (as Cagelle), JP McCue (as Cagelle), Rishard-Kyro Nelson (as Cagelle/Swing), Alexandra Waite-Roberts (as Ensemble) and Hemi Yeroham (as Francis).

The creative team also features Thyrza Abrahams (associate director), Amy Ball (casting director), Arthur Carrington (associate casting director), Guy Common (make-up designer), Ryan Dawson Laight (costume designer), James Hassett (associate sound designer), Howard Hudson (lighting designer), Nick Lidster (sound designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (season associate – intimacy support), Stephen Mear (choreographer), Ebony Molina (associate choreographer), Janis Price (voice and text director), Colin Richmond (set designer), Tom Slade (assistant musical director), Ben van Tienen (musical director) and Jennifer Whyte (musical supervisor).

La Cage aux Folles runs from 29 July to 16 September 2023, with a press night set for 8 August. Tickets are on sale below.