Jesus Christ Superstar hosts Cancer Research UK gala at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Jesus Christ Superstar hosted a special gala performance at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The production, starring Sam Ryder as Jesus, completed a sold-out summer season at The London Palladium and has now transferred to Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where it will play until 9 January 2027, before embarking on a UK tour from February 2027.

Written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar follows the final days of Jesus Christ’s life from Judas’ perspective. The musical features songs including “I Don’t Know How to Love Him”, “Gethsemane” and “Superstar.” The show began as a concept album before opening on Broadway in 1971. The original London production ran for more than eight years and closed after 3,358 performances.

Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals hosted a gala performance of the production in support of Cancer Research UK. The show was attended by Cancer Research UK supporters and famous faces including Amy Dowden, Graham Norton and Rebecca Lucy Taylor (aka Self Esteem), as well as Brian Conley and Denise Van Outen.

Producer Michael Harrison commented: “Everyone connected with Jesus Christ Superstar is proud to support Cancer Research UK. Theatre has the unique ability to bring communities together and create a lasting impact beyond the stage. By supporting this important cause with a special Gala, we hope to play a part in raising awareness and make a meaningful difference to the lives of those affected by cancer.”

Simon Ledsham, director of fundraising at Cancer Research UK, added: “We’re so grateful to everyone at Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals for hosting such a special evening in support of Cancer Research UK, and to everyone who came along. Every step we take towards beating cancer is made possible by people coming together like this. Together, we can continue driving the breakthroughs that bring us closer to a world where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

Alongside Ryder in the cast, Tyrone Huntley plays Judas six performances a week, with Matty J performing as an alternate Judas on Thursdays. Matty J also continues to play Annas at other performances. Eric Lewis plays Simon.

The full cast also includes Desmonda Cathabel as Mary Magdalene, David Thaxton as Pontius Pilate, Bob Harms as Caiaphas, Phil King as Peter and Matthew Harvey as standby Jesus.

The role of King Herod will be shared by a series of guest performers: Matt Bomer is currently in the role until 31 October, followed by Rob Brydon from 2 to 7 November, Reece Shearsmith from 9 to 14 November, Bob The Drag Queen from 16 to 21 November, Michael Ball from 23 November to 5 December, Simon Russell Beale from 7 to 12 December, Omid Djalili from 14 to 19 December and Layton Williams from 21 December to 2 January.

Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony Award winner Glenn Close will play the role of Herod from 4 to 9 January.

The company also includes Koko Alexandra, Jasmine Jules Andrews, Courtney Arango, Amy Barker, Alistair Beattie, Daniel Bowskill, Jahlil M Burke, Martha Burton, Marcelo Cervone, Sarah Freer, Sebastian Goffin, Alexander Kranz, Owen Lloyd, Milo McCarthy, Dan Moore, Cherece Richards, Kyle Richardson, Olivia Saunders, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Charley Warburton and Lillie-Pearl Wildman.

Directed by Sheader, the production features choreography by Drew McOnie and design by Tom Scutt. The creative team also includes musical supervisor Tom Deering, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Adam Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup designers Sam Cox and Maria Johal, fight director Kate Waters and casting directors Grindrod Burton Casting.

The production is based on the 2016 staging at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, which was also directed by Sheader, choreographed by McOnie and designed by Scutt.

Following the London run, the production starring Ryder will tour the UK from 11 February 2027, with further casting to be announced.