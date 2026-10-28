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Michael Sheen, Rakie Ayola and Sophie Melville discuss staging the Welsh epic Owain & Henry

Gary Owen’s new play begins previews next week

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Cardiff |

28 October 2026

sheens
Michael Sheen, photo supplied by the production

Michael Sheen might currently be on screens running amok in a Scottish castle, but in a matter of days he’ll be back on stage in an epic new Welsh play having its world premiere – Owain & Henry.

Reframing the legendary tale of Owain Glyndŵr, held by some quarters as the last true Prince of Wales, the piece will open at Cardiff’s Wales Millennium Centre next week. Sheen is joined by stage and screen stars Rakie Ayola and Sophie Melville to discuss the mammoth project.

Sarah Crompton and Alex Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

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