Michael Sheen, Rakie Ayola and Sophie Melville discuss staging the Welsh epic Owain & Henry

Michael Sheen might currently be on screens running amok in a Scottish castle, but in a matter of days he’ll be back on stage in an epic new Welsh play having its world premiere – Owain & Henry.

Reframing the legendary tale of Owain Glyndŵr, held by some quarters as the last true Prince of Wales, the piece will open at Cardiff’s Wales Millennium Centre next week. Sheen is joined by stage and screen stars Rakie Ayola and Sophie Melville to discuss the mammoth project.

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