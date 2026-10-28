Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse unveils 2027 season

Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse Theatres have announced further productions for 2027.

The Everyman’s season will open with Nick Payne’s much-loved two-hander Constellations, directed by Yusra Warsama, running from 17 April to 8 May. The play follows Marianne and Roland as their relationship unfolds across multiple possible futures. It received the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Play following its premiere in 2012.

Liverpool writer Sean McLoughlin’s Daffodils will run from 3 to 12 June, directed by Everyman and Playhouse Creative Director Nathan Powell. The play follows English teacher James Stephens as he attempts to reach a difficult student, Demi Lyons, in his Year 10 GCSE class. It explores family, neglect and professional ambition. McLoughlin is a graduate of Young Everyman Playhouse (YEP), the theatres’ free creative training programme.

YEP’s 14 to 17-year-old cohort will present Age is Revolting, written by Abi Zakarian, on 9 and 10 July. The play follows a group of teenagers who are transformed into their 80-year-old selves after rebelling against a music lesson. The production forms part of the programme’s work giving young people from Merseyside experience across theatre roles.

Olivier Award-winning writer Chris Bush has adapted Euripides’ Medea, with the production directed by Elin Schofield. Running from 25 September to 16 October, the play reimagines Medea as a former pop star whose career is declining and whose husband, Jason, is leaving her for a younger woman. She invites cameras into her home to make a documentary about her life as public scrutiny intensifies.

Constellations, Daffodils and Medea form the Everyman’s Made in Liverpool programme. Tickets for all three productions are available for £66, with individual tickets across the season priced from £11 to £41.

Previously announced productions at the Everyman include Martin McDonagh’s A Skull in Connemara, directed by Chris Sonnex, running from 20 February to 13 March 2027.

The Playhouse’s 2027 programme includes The Signalman, A Thousand Splendid Suns, The King’s Speech, Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift, Million Dollar Quartet, Remember Romeo, Oh Zeus!, Strangers on a Train and Savage, a new play about Lily Savage. Family productions include The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Pip & Posy, Zog and the Flying Doctors and Mog the Forgetful Cat.